Mega Cousins Upset, Nagababu On Rescue Mission!

At the pre-release event for “Committee Kurrollu,” actress Niharika Konidela hasn’t mentioned the name of Allu Arjun, during her speech, while stating that Mega Family saw a lot of events in 2024 including Padma Bhushan for Chiru, Oscar for Charan’s (RRR) movie and political victory of Pawan Kalyan.

This omission has sparked discussions among fans and media alike, as everyone started feeling that mega fans are totally upset with Allu Arjun ever since he canvassed for YSRC candidate Shilpa Ravi.

In contrast, Nagababu, Niharika’s father, and Janasena’s general secretary, responded to a fan’s inquiry about Allu Arjun on social media. When asked about Bunny, Nagababu expressed his excitement for the upcoming “Pushpa 2,” the sequel to the hit film “Pushpa,” which stars Allu Arjun.

His enthusiasm indicates a supportive stance towards Bunny’s work, even as Niharika opted to avoid mentioning him at the event. And that is right now highlighting some things with regards to mega family.

We have the likes of Sai Dharam Tej unfollowing Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy on social media platforms, while Niharika hasn’t mentioned about Allus at the event.

Even in promotional interviews, she stated that ‘family’ comes first for her when it comes to making even political decisions. Though Nagababu also cryptically tweeted something about it, he later removed the tweet. But it looks like Nagababu is trying to keep all the cousins together by starting a rescue mission. Very soon, all the cousins will be united again without showcasing these differences, at least in the public eye.

Nagababu

