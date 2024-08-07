Video: Sharmila Celebrates Nandamuri Alekhya’s birthday

The president of Andhra Pradesh Congress YS Sharmila has completely moved away from her brother Jagan Mohan Reddy’s camp. She has now done something extremely thoughtful and generous as she celebrated Nandamuri Alekhya’s birthday.

After the passing of Nandamuri Tarakaratna, his wife Alekhya has been receiving love and support from all quarters. In fact, even YCP’s Vijayasai Reddy has been nurturing the family after the tragic loss. This time, in an interesting incident, Alekhya celebrated her birthday along with Sharmila.

In a video shared by Alekhya, Sharmila and her daughter Anjili are seen celebrating the former’s special day with a cake. The three ladies seem super happy in this video as they appear to be enjoying each other’s company.

For the past couple of years, You have kept your promise to always be there for us, And you did and continue to akka.. Making time to celebrate my birthday, I am so touched and so grateful for you in my life akka, Alekhya tweeted on this topic.

Alekhya thanked Sharmile wholeheartedly as she added “Family isn’t always blood.. It’s the people in Your life who Want you in theirs, The ones who Accept, Love and Do anything to see you Smile and Who Love you No matter what.”

