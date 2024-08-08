Double ISMART: Will it Be Puri’s Strong Comeback?

Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s atypical mass and action entertainer Double ISMART co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kavya Thapar will be arriving in cinemas on the 15th of this month. The film’s censor screening was done and it was given an A certificate.

Of late, commercial movies laced with intense action episodes are bestowed with an A certificate. There’s no surprise in Double ISMART being issued an A certificate. Clocking in at 2 hours and 42 minutes, the film promises a brisk and engaging narrative throughout its runtime. Despite its length, the narrative is reportedly fast-paced and consistently entertaining, ensuring that audiences remain captivated from beginning to end.

The film is expected to deliver memorable moments, particularly a climax twist that insiders suggest will be highly surprising. A dramatic interval sequence will also give high to the audience.

Director Puri Jagannadh, known for his knack for blending various genres, has infused Double ISMART with not just action and entertainment, but also a touch of mother sentiment.

Ram’s dynamic performance, characterized by his high energy levels and impressive dance and stunt sequences, is likely to be a crowd-pleaser. The confrontation between Ram and Sanjay Dutt is expected to be a major highlight.

Furthermore, the youthful romance between Ram and Kavya Thapar is set to be another key attraction. Ali’s comedic track is described as one of the film’s entertaining elements. The roles of Pragathi and Jhanshi are anticipated to bring emotional depth to the story.

Overall, Double ISMART is poised to make a significant impact, with the positive censor report, suggesting that Puri Jagannadh has made a strong comeback with this film.

