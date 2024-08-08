Producer Shyam Prasad Reddy’s wife Passes Away

Popular producer and head of Mallemala Entertainments, Shyam Prasad Reddy’s wife Varalakshmi garu passed away. She was the daughter of former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy.

According to the reports, Varalakshmi has been suffering from health-related issues for the last few months. he breathed her last on Wednesday night. Her final rites will be held today evening at 4 pm in Jubilee Hills Maha Prasthanam.

Varalakshmi’s demise shattered her family. Various film celebrities, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Dil Raju and Allu Aravind visited Shyam Prasad Reddy’s residence earlier this morning and paid their condolences. Various other film celebrities are paying their last respects to Varalakshmi.

Shyam Prasad Reddy is known for bankrolling films like Ammoru, Anji and Arundhathi. He is also the producer of successful television programmes like Jabardasth and Cash.

