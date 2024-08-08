Shriya Praises Pawan Kalyan To Sky

Shriya Saran used to be a numero uno actress in the Telugu film industry in the early 2000s. Even after she was sidelined from the top-actresses league, Shriya managed to grab good offers from the film industry. She still enjoys a significant fan following among the audience.

Yesterday, Shriya was in Hyderabad for a jewellery store inauguration. Speaking at the event, she said Pawan Kalyan will create wonders as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. She said she is proud of Pawan’s recent victory in the AP General Elections.

Shriya and Pawan worked together for the film Balu. She said he is a silent and hard-working individual. Recalling an incident from Balu’s shoot, Shriya said that Pawan sustained an injury on his leg while picturising a song but didn’t reveal it until the completion of the shoot.

She reminisced that Pawan always wanted to serve people and she now hopes that he will deliver his best for the people of Andhra Pradesh.

On the career front, Shriya was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar’s web series, Show Time. She is currently working on a film with Teja Sajja.

Tags Pawan Kalyan Shriya Saran

