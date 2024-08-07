Vishwak, Anudeep, PMF For A Fun Fest

Hero Vishwak Sen and director KV Anudeep are teaming up for a project that promises to be a full-throttle fun fest. This collaboration aims to create a beautiful family entertainer that will be produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.

For Vishwak Sen, this film will mark his 14th outing as an actor. His growing repertoire of diverse roles has solidified his reputation as a versatile and dynamic performer, and this new project is expected to further highlight his comedic timing and energetic screen presence.

On the directorial side, KV Anudeep is taking on his third film after the successes of Jathi Ratnalu and Prince. His previous works have established him as a maestro of comedy, blending witty dialogues with engaging narratives. Bheems Ceciroleo and Suresh Sarangam take care of the music and camera respectively.

With this combination of talent and resources, the film is expected to be a major crowd-pleaser.

