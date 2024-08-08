Huge Curiosity Around Samantha’s Stories & Posts

With the recent engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, many fans are curious about how Chaitanya’s ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, will respond.

The engagement took place on August 8, 2024, and was announced by Caitu’s father, Nagarjuna, who expressed his joy at welcoming Sobhita into their family. He shared photos from the private ceremony, where the couple looked happy in traditional attire.

Samantha and Chaitanya were married from 2017 until their separation in 2021. Their relationship was widely discussed, especially after they starred together in several films.

Since their split, there has been much speculation about both of their personal lives, particularly Chaitanya’s rumored relationship with Sobhita, which gained traction in 2023 after they were spotted together in various locations, including a European vacation.

Given the timing of the engagement, some fans have noted that it falls on the same date that Samantha reportedly proposed to Chaitanya in 2017, adding another layer of intrigue to the situation. This coincidence has made many wonder if Samantha will make any public comments or posts regarding Chaitanya’s new relationship.

As of now, Samantha has not made any statements about the engagement, leaving fans eagerly anticipating her potential reaction. Whether she chooses to comment directly or cryptically on social media remains to be seen, but the curiosity surrounding her response continues to grow.

