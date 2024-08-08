Back To Back Disappointments For Rising Starlet?

Curvaceous siren Meenakshi Chaudhary, a rising star in the Telugu film industry, is currently involved in several projects. However, her recent songs have not received the positive response she might have hoped for.

She featured in the song “Spark” from Superstar Vijay’s upcoming movie, “The GOAT,” and also in the first single “Gulledu Gulledu” from young hero Vishwaksen’s “Mechanic Rocky.” Unfortunately, both songs have failed to create interest among music lovers.

The song “Spark,” composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, has been particularly disappointing. Fans have criticized both the music and the visual presentation, including Vijay’s look. At the same time, Gulledu Gulledu composed by Jakes Bejoy made little impact.

On Meenakshi’s part, when other actresses like Janhvi Kapoor and Bhagyashree Borse have managed to captivate audiences with their looks in similar situations, even when the music was not well-received, this siren failed to deliver.

For instance, Janhvi’s presence in the song “Chuttamalle” from “Devara” was praised despite the tune not impressing listeners. Bhagyashree’s titillating waist show is the most talked about thing after “Sitar” song’s release. However, Meenakshi has not enjoyed the same level of admiration, as her looks in “Spark” and “Gulledu Gulledu” have been described as disappointing.

Hope the actress shines in the upcoming songs as she has interesting films lined up for a release.

