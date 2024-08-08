Big Bull From Double ISMART: High-energy Number

The fourth track from Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh’s Double ISMART, titled Big Bull, has just dropped, and it’s creating quite a stir. This vibrant and high-energy number sees Ram and Sanjay Dutt partying hard in a den in the presence of a gang.

Composed by Mani Sharma, the track has a pulsating rhythm that complements the film’s dramatic style. Kavya Thapar joins Ram on the dance floor, while Prudhvi Chandra and Sanjana Kalmanje deliver lively vocals. Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar’s lyrics enrich the character of Big Bull, adding depth to the song.

With its thumping music, dynamic dance moves, and star power, Big Bull is set to be a standout feature of Double ISMART. The film produced by Puri himself, in association with Charmme Kaur is getting ready for its theatrical release on August 15th.

