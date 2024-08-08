Heartbroken: Samantha’s Reaction Post Goes Viral

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram story today (August 8, 2024) reads “Heartbroken.” This is very coincidental as today marks her former husband Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Ever since the news of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s engagement broke, all eyes have been on Samantha’s first reaction to it. Samantha’s fans are heavily trolling Sobhita. Many even crossed limits and compared her to Samantha and claimed that Samantha was “better”. Some others even found fault with Chay and her choice. While this is purely a personal matter, Sam fans are trolling Chay-Sobhita heavily.

As many have been eagerly awaiting Samantha’s response, fans flocked to Samantha’s Instagram page, only to find her story about Vinesh Phogat’s retirement announcement after her disqualification in the Olympic women’s wrestling final.

Samantha expressed her feelings with a single word: “Heartbroken.” This marks her first reaction to Vinesh Phogat’s retirement.

Meanwhile, Samantha has yet to respond to the news of Naga Chaitanya’s engagement to Sobhita Dhulipala.

Tags Samantha

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯