OTT Talk – After Samantha, It’s Trisha!

Over the last four years, many South Indian feature film star actresses made their digital debuts on various streaming platforms but only Samantha & Trishna Krishnan were able to deliver memorable Web Series debuts.

Out of all the six-star actresses who made digital debuts so far, Tamannaah Bhatia acted in four web series (11th Hour, November Story, Jee Karda & Aakhri Sach) so far but none of the shows made any long-lasting impact except, Jee Karda, which made some noise on social media because of Tamannaah’s excessive skin show.

Kajal Aggarwal with ‘Live Telecast’, Shriya Saran with ‘Showtime’ and Shruti Haasan with ‘Bestseller’, made forgettable web series debuts. All three shows failed miserably in grabbing the audience’s attention.

Among all the six actresses, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made a blockbuster digital debut with ‘The Family Man – Season 2’. The show was a huge hit and made Samantha, the most sought-after actress in the digital space. Her second web series, the highly anticipated Spy Thriller, Citadel: Honey Bunny, a spin-off to the American series, Citadel, is all set to release on Prime Video on 07th November 2024.

After Samantha, it was Trishna Krishnan who was able to make a successful digital debut. Her first web series, Brinda, which was released a week back on Sony Liv received very good reviews from both the critics and the general audience. Trisha’s restrained performance in the crime-thriller web series drawing very good appreciation.

Below are the streaming platform details where you can watch each of the above-mentioned web series.

Brinda(2024) – Sony Liv

Showtime(2024) – Disney+ Hotstar

Jee Karda(2023) – Prime Video

Aakhri Sach(2023) – Disney+ Hotstar

Bestseller(2022) – Prime Video

The Family Man: S2(2021) – Prime Video

Live Telecast(2021) – Disney+ Hotstar

11th Hour(2021) – Aha Video

November Story(2021) – Disney+ Hotstar

