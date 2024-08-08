I Do Not Endorse ISMART: Ram

The team Double ISMART is in Mumbai to promote the movie there. They unveiled the film’s new song Big Bull in the city with Ram, Sanjay Dutt, Puri Jagannadh, Kavya Thapar, Charmme, and few others in attendance.

Puri Jagannadh expressed his happiness for Sanjay Dutt being part of the movie. “I promise that this story is much better than iSmart Shankar. Ram’s energy is double that of the first installment.”

Sanjay Dutt appreciated Puri for creating swag and coolness to his actors in his movies. I really had fun time working with Ram. I hope you all will like the movie.”

Ram informed that a major part of the movie was shot in Mumbai. “Double ISMART was mostly filmed in Mumbai, like iSmart Shankar. I was lucky to have witnessed the iSmart Shankar madness here as well. This character is all about Mental Mass Madness. One small disclaimer, I do not endorse him. If you get inspired by his character and follow him, you will be sent to jail in half an hour.

Sanju Baba is the highlight. I watched the film recently and I can’t imagine anyone else but him in the role of Big Bull. Puri is the one who introduced attitude in movies. He is a trendsetter.”

The movie is up for release on August 15th.

