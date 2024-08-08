8-8-8: Why #ChaySo Picked Up This Date?

Suave hero Naga Chaitanya and spicy siren Sobhita Dhulipala, whom the internet is fondly calling #ChaySo, have chosen August 8, 2024, for their engagement, a date that has captured the attention of fans and sparked curiosity about its significance.

The engagement took place in a private ceremony at Chaitanya’s residence, attended by close family members, including his father, Nagarjuna. If add all the digits of the year to a single digit, the date is 8-8-8, and that’s what is intriguing right now.

One of the most intriguing aspects of August 8 is its alignment with the annual Lion’s Gate Portal, which occurs between July 28 and August 12, peaking on August 8. During this period, a powerful cosmic event is created. Astrologers believe that this time is particularly auspicious for manifestation and transformation, making it an ideal moment for new beginnings.

In addition to its cosmic significance, the date 8.8.8 holds special meaning in numerology. The number eight is associated with abundance, wealth, and infinity. When viewed sideways, it symbolizes endless possibilities, as it looks like an infinity (∞) symbol. Looks like Chaitanya and Sobhitha really gave a huge thought about the date. Also Chay has this tattoo “>>”, which also means infinity, a tattoo even Samantha has.

Interestingly, there are reports that August 8th also has personal significance for Chaitanya, as it is the same date on which his ex-wife, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, proposed to him in 2017. Well, this cannot be verified at the moment, but surely 8-8-8 is getting all the attention now.

