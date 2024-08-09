Movies & Web Series In Telugu on OTT This Weekend

A total of 10 movies are coming out this weekend on various OTT platforms in Telugu. Below find the complete list along with the respective OTT platform details & release dates

1.⁠ ⁠Birthmark – Tamil to Telugu dub film starring, Shabeer Kallarakkal & Mirnaa Menon is available to stream now on Aha Video.

2.⁠ ⁠D Block – Tamil to Telugu dub film starring, Arulnithi Tamilarasu is available to stream now on ETV WIN.

3.⁠ ⁠One Fast Move – English to Telugu dub action thriller film starring, KJ Apa is available to stream now on Prime Video.

4.⁠ ⁠The Hunger Games – The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes – English to Telugu dub act-adventure film is available to stream now on Prime Video.

5.⁠ ⁠Little Miss Rawther – Malayalam to Telugu dub Musical Romantic Drama film starring, Gouri G. Kishan & Shersha Sherief is available to stream now on Prime Video.

6.⁠ ⁠Bharateeyudu 2 – Kamal Haasan & Shankar’s Bharateeyudu 2 will be available for streaming from Friday, 09th August on Netflix.

7.⁠ ⁠Chandu Champion – Kartik Aaryan’s biographical sports drama film will be available for streaming from Friday, 09th August on Prime Video.

8.⁠ ⁠Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba – Romantic thriller film starring Taapsee Pannu will be available for streaming from Friday, 09th August on Netflix.

9.⁠ ⁠Turbo – Mammootty’s action comedy film will be available for streaming from Friday, 09th August on Sony Liv.

10.⁠ ⁠Derick Abraham – Telugu version of the Malayalam film, Abrahaminte Santhathikal will be available for streaming from Saturday, 10th August on Aha Video.

