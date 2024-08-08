Talk: Committee Kurrollu Paid Premieres

Niharika Konidela is currently busy with her new production venture, Committee Kurrollu. The makers held paid premieres for the film on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of its release today. The film received a decent response from those who watched the premieres, but the final verdict will be released in few hours after regular shows.

Billed as a youthful drama, the film marks Yadhu Vamshi’s debut. Those who have watched it have praised multiple aspects, including the director’s skill, the actors’ performances, and the soulful music scored by Anudeep Dev.

Set against a rural backdrop, the film unit made sure to bring a quality product to the audiences, and Niharika Konidela took utmost care in this. Even in the promotions, the team excelled and made an impressive mark. However, the Mega fans owned the film completely.

After Pawan Kalyan’s victory in the AP elections, the Mega family is garnering the spotlight everywhere. Niharika’s words about Pawan Kalyan’s Homecoming after the election victory caught the attention of many. As of now, there are positive vibes around the film, but we have to see if the film passes the litmus test by impressing a major section of theatre audiences.

Committee Kurrollu is written and directed by Yadhu Vamsi and is produced by Padmaja Konidela and Jayalakshmi Adapaka. Niharika Konidela bankrolling the film under Pink Elephant Pictures. The film’s ensemble cast includes names like Sai Kumar, Goparaj Ramana, Balagam Jayaram, Sri Lakshmi, Kancherapalem Kishore, Kittayya, Ramana Bhargav, and Jabardasth Sathipandu.

