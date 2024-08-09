Mahesh Fans Enjoy Never-Before Mania For Murari

Murari is a film that elevated Mahesh Babu’s actor career. The film, directed by Krishna Vamshi, was released in 2001. It is considered to be a big musical hit, and it is being re-released today on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

Earlier, the fans celebrated Mahesh’s birthday with the re-release of the movies, Okkadu and Pokiri. Now, it is the time for Murari. The advance bookings have been amazing so far and the madness in theatres is just unbelievable.

Murari tells the story of a young man who falls in love with a woman, and when they decide to get married, it is revealed that an ancient curse will kill him before the year ends. Krishna Vamshi presented this story in the most gripping way possible and pulled a lot of families to theatres.

Today, the fans are enjoying the film in theatres after almost 23 years. With packed house and the chants of Mahesh Babu, the celebrations are touching the sky. Not just that, revenue wise, the film is generating profits for those involved.

Despite being a family drama, Murari is a mark of never-before celebration in theatres for Mahesh’s fans.

#Murari4K has added another show due to the large crowd Book tickets early in Ravulapalem Venkateswara Theater



Book Tickets early

