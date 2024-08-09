Murari Re-Release: Couple Marries In Kakinada Theatre

In a surprising turn of events, a couple got married for real during the re-release of the Mahesh Babu starrer “Murari” at the Tirumala Theatre in Kakinada. This unusual incident has caught the attention of moviegoers and social media, showcasing the magic that films can sometimes create in people’s lives, but also highlighting the madness of Telugu film lovers.

“Murari,” originally released in 2001, is a romantic fantasy film that has remained popular among fans. The film’s re-release has attracted many viewers, and it seems to have inspired a couple to take their relationship to the next level.

As the movie played on the big screen, the couple decided to exchange vows right there in the theatre, turning a regular movie day into a memorable wedding ceremony, with other fans throwing ‘akshinthalu’ on them. This video is right now going viral on the internet.

At other theatres in Andhra Pradesh, people (two men) are enacting the wedding scenes when the song ‘Alanati Ramachandrudu’ is getting screened. Outside the Bramarambha theatre in Kukatpally, girls and some women are dancing to the Teenmaar beats in ecstasy. That’s the height of movie madness in Telugu states, that too for a re-released film.

Tags Murari Re-Release

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯