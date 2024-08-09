SJ Suryah Reveals Saripodha Shanivaaram’s Plot

One of the most-anticipated releases of this month is Natural Star Nani’s Saripodha Shanivaaram. Directed by Vivek Athreya, this movie features SJ Suryah and Priyanka Arul Mohan in other key roles. It is slated for a worldwide release on August 29. Meanwhile, actor SJ Suryah revealed the plot of the film way before its release.

Speaking in a recent interview, Suryah said that the film’s protagonist (Nani) is aggressive and has a lot of anger issues right from childhood. Fearing that this nature would trouble him in the future, his mother tells him to stay calm six days a week and show all his anger on Saturday. She takes a promise from the boy regarding the same.

As he makes a promise to his mother, Nani stays cool six days a week and unleashes his anger side on Saturday. Thus, the title “Saripodha Shanivaaram”. Now, this plotline is increasing expectations on the movie and people are eager to watch it after hearing SJ Suryah’s statements.

Sairpodhaa Shanivaaram is being produced by DVV Entertainment. Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for the movie.

Tags Sairpodhaa Shanivaaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯