Bachchan sir, Where Is Ravi Teja?

Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja go way back. The actor-director duo have worked together on Harish’s debut film Shock, and they went on to collaborate in Mirapakay and the upcoming Mr Bachchan. Mr Bachchan is scheduled to release on August 15 and so far, they has been absolutely zero updates or response regarding the film’s pre-release promotions from Ravi Teja’s end.

The entire promotions of the film have been carried on the shoulders of Harish Shankar, the film’s leading lady Bhagyashri Borse and even the film’s ensemble of comedians. Ravi Teja’s conspicuous absence from the film’s promotions have raised questions about whether all is well between Harish Shankar and him or not. So far, Ravi Teja has just appeared in a single “friendship day” promotional video.

Harish Shankar holds Ravi Teja in high esteem and has always spoken highly of him. But that doesn’t mean a recent conflict could not have occurred. After all, Harish Shankar is right now in a uncomfortable place as Mr Bachchan is clashing with his dear mentor Puri Jagannadh’s film Double Ismart in the theatres. Mr Bachchan is also currently facing flak from the audience, who have taken offence to the raunchy scenes between Ravi Teja and Bhagyashri, who is three decades his junior. Do Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar have any creative differences bubbling underneath the surface? Is the actor having second doubts over his director’s decisions? Ravi Teja’s absence seems to be raising these questions.

To give benefit of doubt to all parties here, we also need to consider the fact that the shooting of Mr Bachchan was happening simultaneously with the promotions. Ravi Teja might have just been too tired to attend the promotions. He is also a superstar in his own right, and maybe he feels like he does not need to be around to actually persuade the audience to watch the film. Or, he might want Harish Shankar and Bhagyashri to get their rightful share of public attention, unwilling to steal their thunder.

But all things said and considered, Ravi Teja is sorely missed in the public eye. Only time and the result of Mr Bachchan in the box office will truly reveal whether all is good between Harish Shankar and Ravi Teja or not.

Tags Mr Bahchcan Ravi Teja

