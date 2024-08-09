Sobhita Shares Engagement Pictures

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni is engaged to Sobhita Dhulipala the other day and the couple look super cool. Nagarjuna has took to X to confirm the news and he also shared a couple of pictures as well. Now, Sobhita has taken to social media to post some more pictures.

Sharing pictures from their engagement event, Sobhita penned an interesting poem.

“What could my mother be to yours? What kin is my father to yours anyway? And how did you and I meet ever? But in love our hearts are as red earth and pouring rain: mingled beyond parting.” wrote Sobhita and she took the lines From Kurunthogai, translated by A K Ramanujan.

In the pictures, we can see the couple all smiles and they make a great pair.

