ChaySo engagement Family Pictures Out

A day after the engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, Sobhita shared a few pictures of her and Chay from the engagement. Following suit is Sobhita’s younger sister Dr. Samanta Dhulipala, who has shared pictures of the entire family at the event.

Samanta, five years younger to Sobhita, is a radiologist by profession. She got married a year ago to Dr. Sahil Gupta, a neurologist from Delhi. Samanta shared a carousel of four pictures from the engagement on Instagram.

The first picture has the girl’s family. This was then followed by pictures of Chay and Sobhita with Nagarjuna, Amala and Akhil, along with another picture that featured the couple with Chay’s mom Lakshmi, her husband Sharath Vijayaraghavan and their immediate family. In the last picture, the entire girl’s and boy’s family posed for one happy group picture.

Samanta captioned her post with the line “2022 to infinity”. The infinity is a not-so-subtle nod to their engagement date (8-8-8), while the year 2022 is indirectly clarifying the timeline of Naga Chaitanya’s relationship with Sobhita to all trolls accusing the couple of cheating. Irrespective of all the negativity, the families look immeasurably happy at the occasion of their children’s engagement.

