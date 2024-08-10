Naga Shaurya Starts Most Expensive Film

Hero Naga Shaurya is in desperate need of success. The actor who tasted bitter results in recent times signed an interesting project. Raam Desina aka Ramesh is making his directorial debut with the movie to be bankrolled by Srinivasarao Chinthalapudi on Sri Vaishnavi Films banner.

Though the movie is directed and produced by newcomers, it will be the most expensive movie for Naga Shaurya. The producer who believed in the subject is ready to invest a huge sum in the project. Shaurya is also said to be pleased with the character and the story.

This one is going to be an intense action thriller. Samuthirakani and Rajendra Prasad are the prominent cast. Coming to the technical team, Harris Jayraj will provide soundtracks, while Rasool Ellore will crank the camera.

The filming officially commenced today, marking the beginning of what promises to be an ambitious project.

