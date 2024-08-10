Nagababu Not Leaving His YouTube Channels!

Megabrother Nagababu has been an active presence on YouTube, where he shares a variety of content including web series, comedy shows, and personal statements through his two channels.

His engagement on the platform was quite aggressive until he took on the role of General Secretary for the Jana Sena Party, which shifted his focus towards political activities and elections.

With the recent formation of the Jana Sena government alongside the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), many fans speculated whether Nagababu would shut down his YouTube channels including ‘Nagababu Konidela Originals’ and others.

However, he has decided to keep them running and has rebranded them as “N Media.” This new identity will allow him to continue providing entertainment, interviews, and more content to his audience.

Sources close to Nagababu indicate that viewers can expect an increase in content from N Media in the coming days.

A report is doing rounds that he’s getting some political content prepared which will be aired on this channel and that would be doing a huge favour to Janasena as well. Let’s see what types of content this new YouTube channel comes up with.

