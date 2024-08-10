Who Is Nani’s Mysterious New Director?

Natural Star Nani has been generating excitement among fans with news of his upcoming projects following the release of “Saripodha Sanivaram” in August 2024.

While he has two films lined up with directors Srikanth Odela and Sujith, he confirmed that these projects will only begin in 2025. However, Nani has decided to start a new film even sooner, leading to speculation about his “mysterious new director.”

Reports suggest that Nani will collaborate with Sailesh Kolanu, the acclaimed director behind the HIT franchise. Sailesh, known for his successful films and the recent Saindhav, is reportedly in talks with Nani for a new project. While specific details are still under wraps, fans can expect a gripping crime thriller in the signature style of the HIT universe. However, if Sailesh’s script is not ready, then who will be the director to craft a new film with Nani in a short time?

Earlier, out of the blue, Nani picked up “Hi Nanna” under newcomer Shouryuv’s direction, and delivered a compelling blockbuster at the box office. Let us see which film will Nani pick up as he might give another surprise by picking up a new director altogether. Let’s see.

Tags HIT 3 Sailesh Kolanu Srikanth Odela Sujith

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯