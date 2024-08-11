Matka FL: Two Shades Of Varun Tej

Varun Tej is presently busy with the shoot of his first Pan India film Matka in Hyderabad. The film directed by Karuna Kumar under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment will show Varun Tej in a role with a character journey spanning 24 years.

As the story progresses, the aging of the character also needs to be shown. To show that variation in his age, Varun Tej undergoes 4 different makeovers. Today, Varun Tej’s first look from the movie was unveiled, and it shows his incredible journey from an underdog to an overlord who dictates terms.

Like two images of playing cards, the first look poster shows Varun Tej in two different get-ups. While he looks young and dynamic in the first image, he appears elderly with grey hair and spectacles in the other image. Varun Tej spellbinds bringing realness to these two different get-ups. The first-look poster is striking and effectively captures attention. The design alone reflects the strategic approach the makers have taken in promoting the film.

Gambling is the backdrop of the movie set in the backdrop of Vizag. This indeed seems to be a comeback for Varun Tej to commercial cinema, after some experiments in recent times.

This crazy film Matka which is the highest budgeted film for Varun Tej being made with top-notch values will see Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi as the leading ladies.

