New Look: Mahesh Spotted With Pony Tail

Superstar Mahesh Babu has never seen his hair grow for a long time. He always kept it short, but this time, he is undergoing a huge transformation for his next film, to be directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is yet to begin but Mahesh seems to be busy with the preparation. Meanwhile, the latest look of Mahesh is trending on the internet.

Mahesh Babu was spotted at Jaipur airport, and he is seen wearing a ponytail with a long and thick beard. The actor is extremely charming and glowing like never before. It looks like Mahesh continues to groom himself and get into a stylish look for his next film.

On the occasion of Mahesh’s birthday, the fans celebrated with the re-release of Murari. The actor was also overwhelmed with all the wishes that came his way.

“Overwhelmed with all the love, messages, and blessings I received yesterday on my birthday. Each one of you made my day extra special and memorable. For all the love and support you’ve always shown me, year after year… A big, big thank you 🙏 Love you all” wrote the actor.

Tags Mahesh Babu

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯