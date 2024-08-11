Box-Office: Murari Creates All Time Record

Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre paired up for the film Murari which was released in 2001. It was a massive blockbuster back then, and the fans are celebrating the film once again after almost two decades. On the occasion of Mahesh’s birthday this year, the team planned the film’s re-release.

Interestingly, the film has created a new record in its re-release. If the reports are believed to be true, the movie has generated big numbers at the box office. As per the sources, Murari is the Highest Grossed Telugu Film in terms of re-release.

In just two days, the film seems to have collected a gross of over 7.4 crore rupees. Earlier, Mahesh’s re-releases of Okkadu and Pokiri have also performed well at the box office by generating decent revenues for the distributors.

The film is having a run for some more days and the team is expecting that the families would come in huge numbers to theatres.

