Wedding not happening anytime soon – Nagarjuna 

Ever since actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala shared the news of their engagement to the world, the general public has been waiting for an update on the wedding date with bated breath.

Nagarjuna, who had first shared the pictures of the engagement, recently spoke about the impending wedding in an interview. The Manmadhudu star has declared that the wedding is not happening anytime soon.

Shedding more light into the couple’s decision, Nagarjuna continues, “Chay and Sobhita’s decision to get engaged was a very spur-of-the-moment one. They did not plan for this. But they are busy with their careers right now and would like to take some time before getting wedded.” Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita had been dating for two years prior to the engagement.

