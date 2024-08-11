Puri Is A Gun, Heroes Are Like Bullets: Ram

Team Double ISMART celebrated the film’s pre-release event in Warangal. The event saw a huge gathering. Hero Ram, director Puri Jagannadh, actress Kavya Thapar, producer Charmme Kaur, comedian Ali, and several others graced the occasion.

Puri stated that one name that comes to mind when he thinks of Double iSmart is Ram Pothineni. “Whether it’s iSmart Shankar or Double iSmart, the energy Ram brings is exceptional. Even when Ram walks onto the set, you can see the intensity in the scene. Double ISMART is only possible because of Ram. He’s an excellent dancer and a great performer. Sanjay Dutt’s presence in this film added great value.

Double iSmart is done with double the energy compared to iSmart Shankar. The energy that Ram brings to each scene is something you’ll truly enjoy.”

Puri revealed a phone conversation between him and Vijayendra Prasad. “When a film is a hit, many people call to congratulate and appreciate us. When a film flops, we don’t get many calls. But, after my last movie flopped, I got a call from Vijayendra Prasad garu who requested me to narrate him the story of my next, so that he could make some small changes if needed. This made me emotional. Although I didn’t narrate him the story, I took best care of the script this time.”

Ram thanked Mani Sharma for providing a chartbuster album for Double ISMART. “Mani Sharma experienced more tension than anyone else with this film. Given the huge success of the audio for Part 1, he felt added pressure for the sequel. I believe the songs will reach the next level when people watch them on screen.

It’s an honor working with Sanju Baba. We couldn’t imagine anyone else but him in the role. Kavya is very dedicated and committed. It’s an honor to work with Ali Garu. Charmme is a fighter.

I really enjoyed working with Puri. When I go to the set, my world changes. I get a burst of energy and start enjoying the work. I don’t like calling him a legend. He’s still one of the most inspiring directors in Telugu cinema.

I saved his number on my phone as Gun. Heroes are like bullets. Every actor needs a gun like Puri Garu. You’ll see how much force I bring when I’m in the hands of a ‘gun’ director like Puri Jagannadh on August 15th.”

It may be noted here that the pre-release event of iSmart Shankar was also celebrated in Warangal. Let’s see how the sentiment works for the sequel.

