Pic Talk: Ayudha Puja From Devara

NTR is currently busy shooting for his next film, Devara. The film will have a release in two parts and the filming is currently underway. As we have already reported, the makers are currently filming Ayudha Puja song. The makers also confirmed the same by sharing a still.

The team shared a still from the song’s shoot which showcases a sickle type of weapon on which there is Kumkum and Turmeric. It clearly indicates that Ayudha Puja is happening and the song seems to be a special highlight.

NTR is participating in the shoot, and there is a lot of hype around the song. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the film, and it reportedly came out well. Now, director Koratala Siva is also making sure that the song looks great on the screen.

Saif Ali Khan plays the lead antagonist of the film while Jahnvi Kapoor plays the female lead. The film’s first part will release on the 27th of September.

