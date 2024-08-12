Kanguva Trailer: Ruthless Revenge In Purest Form

Kanguva is one of the highly exciting films in the South Cinema. The upcoming film, featuring Suriya in the lead role and directed by Siva is creating a unique buzz in the industry. The promotional material have grabbed the interests of the audiences so far and taking the hype to next level, the makers launched the trailer today.

Sharing the trailer, the makers wrote, “The Rise of a King,” on social media.

The trailer introduces the world of Kanguva where many mysteries are hidden. And then, the antagonist Bobby Deol is introduced with his army. The trailer presents him as a ruthless ruler who will go any extent in the power struggle. And to put an end to his atrocities, Suriya emerges as the leader and how he battles Bobby Deol forms the story. The same plot has been envisioned in this amazing trailer cut. The element of revenge is the key for the plot and it has been cleverly induced but kept as an underlying element to hold the suspense.

The film will deal with two different timelines but the present trailer hides the fascinating intrigues of the present timeline. The clever trailer will satisfy the fans who want Suriya to take up the action mode. The visuals look grand and Devi Sri Prasad’s score is impressive. Technically, the film looks grand.

Made on a big budget, the film also features Disha Patani,Jagapathi Babu, Natty Natarajan, KS Ravikumar, and Kovai Sarala in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for a grand release on the 10th of October 2024.

