Telugu Journalists’ Complaint Against Venu Swamy

In the name of predictions, self-proclaimed celebrity astrologer Venu Swamy always attracted controversies. From predicting the fall out of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni to the prediction of YSRCP’s victory in the 2024 elections, Venu Swamy enjoyed the limelight. But, things are turning out ugly for him now.

Telugu Film Journalists Association and The Telugu Film Digital Media Association collectively decided to file a complaint against Venu Swamy for his negative and irrelevant prediction over the personal lives of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Both Chay and Sobhita got engaged on 8th August and the next day, Venu Swamy decided to take a U-turn on his earlier promise to refrain making predictions publicly. After his prediction about YS Jagan’s victory went wrong, Venu Swamy publicly announced that he would stop making predictions publicly.

However, he did a video on the lives of Chay and Sobhita claiming that their relationship would also not long last. It angered many fans of the actors along with general public. Hence, the Journalists Associations have decided to take a legal action against Venu Swamy.

It is to be noted that Venu Swamy’s wife, Veena Srivani, is a popular Veena musician who recently performed at the Anant-Radhika wedding.

Tags Telugu Journalists

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯