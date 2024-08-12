Shraddha Kapoor All Set To Go Big With Stree 2

Shraddha Kapoor is one of the talented heroines in Bollywood cinema who is now busy with her next film titled Stree 2. The film is the sequel of the super successful film Stree that was released a couple of years ago. Shraddha is also trying to excel in female oriented films and she hopes to witness success with this movie.

Stree is hitting the screens on Independence Day, and the pre-release excitement around the film has been positive and encouraging so far. The advance bookings are strong, and over 1 lakh tickets have already been sold. With a few days left for the film’s release, the advance bookings will grow stronger and it is expected that more than 400,000 tickets will be sold before the release.

Also, special premieres for Stree 2 will begin earlier in the evening. Despite the intense competition, the producers are working hard to secure as many multiplex screens as possible. If the current trend continues, Stree 2 might even match or exceed the advance bookings of major Bollywood releases like Animal, Tiger 3, and Brahmastra Part 1. Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao and others are a part of the film while Tamannaah performed a dance number.

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Khel Khel Mein Pattumani is also up for advance sales and so far, only 10,000 tickets were sold. Despite Akshay’s ongoing promotions and efforts, his recent track record over the last three years seems to have diminished his market appeal, leading to decreased interest among fans.

On the other hand, John Abraham’s Veda’s scenario is slightly better. However, Stree is performing to the best in advance sales compared to all the films.

The stark difference in bookings highlights the current shift in audience preference, with Shraddha Kapoor’s film content proving more appealing than the stardom of Akshay Kumar and John Abraham.

Stree 2 also faces competition from South films, including Double iSmart, Mr. Bachchan, and Thangalan.

