Utsavam Gets The Support Of Mythri

The film Utsavam written and directed by debutant Arjun Sai depicts the lives and struggles of Surabhi Nataka Mandali (theatre artists). Suresh Patil is producing the movie on Hornbill Pictures. Dilip Prakash, a newcomer played the lead in the film, while Regina Cassandra essays the leading lady.

This movie gets the support of Mythri Movie Distributors LLP. Utsavam will release through the distribution house on September 13th, as officially announced by the makers. This support will ensure a bigger release for the movie in Telugu states.

Utsavam has an ensemble cast, including Prakash Raj, Nassar, Rajendra Prasad, Prema, and Brahmanandam, among others. The technical crew includes Rasool Ellore as cinematographer and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao as the editor.

