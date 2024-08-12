Keerthy Suresh Confidently Takes on Samantha’s Role

Keerthy Suresh, known for her critically acclaimed performances in films like ‘Mahanati’ and ‘Dasara’, is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan in the upcoming movie ‘Baby John’. The film is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Tamil blockbuster ‘Theri’, which originally starred Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles. Keerthy will be reprising Samantha’s role in the remake, and she’s not the least bit intimidated by the challenge.

In a recent interview, Keerthy expressed her admiration for Samantha’s portrayal of Mithra in ‘Theri’, describing it as “effortless”. However, when asked if she felt scared to take on the same role in the remake, Keerthy confidently stated, “I’m not scared because the character itself has been done beautifully.” She emphasized that the character is well-written and has been picturized effectively, giving her high hopes for ‘Baby John’.

Keerthy also acknowledged the differences between the Tamil and Hindi audiences, noting that “what really worked in Tamil doesn’t necessarily have to work in Hindi.” She revealed that the makers of ‘Baby John’ have made adequate changes in terms of time and space to cater to the Hindi audience’s preferences. This approach suggests that while ‘Baby John’ will stay true to the essence of ‘Theri’, it will also incorporate fresh elements to appeal to a new set of viewers.

With ‘Baby John’ slated for release on December 25, 2024, Keerthy has a packed schedule. Besides her Bollywood debut, she also has three Tamil films in her pipeline: ‘Siren’, ‘Raghu Thatha’, ‘Revolver Rita’, and ‘Kannivedi’.

Tags Keerthy Suresh Samantha

