Murari Sequel With Mahesh’s Son? Krishna Vamsi Responds

These days, there’s a noticeable trend in the film industry: while many new-age movies struggle to make a mark at the box office, re-releases of classic films are enjoying unprecedented success. A prime example of this phenomenon is the re-release of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s 2001 blockbuster, Murari. The film, which recently hit theaters again, has amassed nearly ₹7 crores. Fans have taken their love for the movie to new heights, with some even getting married in theaters while watching the re-release. The overwhelming response has led to growing demands for something special from the film’s director, Krishna Vamsi.

In a recent chit-chat session with fans, Director Krishna Vamsi addressed these demands and shared his thoughts on the possibility of a Murari sequel. During the interaction, Vamsi made some intriguing comments regarding a potential sequel, and even discussed the prospect of working with other stars. When asked about the possibility of Mahesh Babu’s son, Gautham, being introduced as the hero in a Murari sequel, Vamsi tactfully responded, “You or I should not say that. Mahesh, Namrata, and Gautam should decide. So let them decide.” This answer has left fans curious about whether such a sequel could indeed materialize in the future.

Vamsi also touched on a question from a fan about whether he had ever pitched a story to Power Star Pawan Kalyan. Vamsi revealed that he had indeed approached Pawan Kalyan with a project in the past, but unfortunately, it didn’t materialize. “We wanted to make a film but could not. Missed that chance. If that movie had come, it would have been a big blast at the box office. That’s my bad luck,” he lamented. Fans were quick to express their disappointment, with one even urging Vamsi to take on more projects like Murari, to which the director humorously replied, “Okay, bring the money. Let’s make a movie.”

Murari remains one of the standout films in Mahesh Babu’s career, with its supernatural family drama winning hearts and dominating the box office during its initial release. The film’s re-release in celebration of Mahesh Babu’s birthday on August 9 has only further cemented its legacy, with the 4K version receiving a fantastic response. The success of Murari’s re-release has fans eagerly speculating about Gautham’s potential entry into films as a hero, given that he made his debut as a child actor in 1 Nenokkadine and is reportedly training in acting. Could we see a Murari sequel starring Gautham? Only time will tell.

