Tamil Hero’s Promotional Blitzkrieg In Telugu

Versatile Tamil actor ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram is a familiar face among Telugu audiences. Irrespective of how his last film fares at the Tollywood box office, Vikram’s new outings always get wide release all over in Andhra and Telangana because of the craze he commands here. He is one of the fewest actors who always prefers going against the grain to give a new cinematic experience to moviegoers.

Once again, Vikram is going to spring a suprise with his unconventional script selection and novel character through his upcoming film Thangalaan in which he plays a fierce and fearless tribal leader who protects his clan from the oppressive British Raj. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in this action adventure which is slated for release on August 15th.

Vikram and his team are currently busy with a promotional blitzkrieg in Telugu States. As the team is betting big on this film, the principal cast embarked on an aggressive campaign to garner the attention of Telugu fans. Vikram is promoting the film like never before in his career in Andhra and Telangana.

Vikram and Malavika are touring busy places in Vijayawada and Guntur during this itinerary and interacting with the people. They had breakfast in the iconic Babai hotel in Vijayawada earlier in the morning. Vikram said his vigilante thriller Aparichitudu was a huge blockbuster in Vijayawada and thanked the Telugu audiences for their love and affection towards him all these years.

Vikram said Thangalaan is replete with emotions and drama and revealed that it is not a regular commercial film with fights and songs. Pa Ranjith is the director.

Tags Thangalan Promotions Vikram Malavika Mohanan

