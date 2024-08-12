Mr Bachchan Result To Decide Harish’s Lineup

Director Harish Shankar is currently busy with the promotions of his next film titled Mr Bachchan. The film is the official remake of the Bollywood film Raid. The makers are happy with the positive buzz surrounding the film. The film’s success is highly important for both Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar.

In fact, the film’s result will decide Harish Shankar’s lineup of projects. Harish is one of the best commercial directors in Telugu cinema. Of late, he is not scoring the massive success that he actually deserves. With Mr Bachchan, he hope to make a comeback.

Harish is facing a lot of criticism for consistently taking up remakes. Since Mr Bachchan is also a remake, he faced negativity but he dodged it with confidence. He claimed to have made a lot of changes to the script to make it look more native.

Harish Shankar has two films in his kitty right now. One of them is Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Pawan Kalyan in the lead role and the other one is a new film with Ram Pothineni. UBS is on the floors and the team awaits Pawan to join the film’s shoot.

If Mr Bachchan becomes a hit, there are more chances for Pawan speeding up UBS to cash the success of Harish. Moreover, the film’s shoot is half completed too. But, if there is an undesirable result with Mr Bachchan, Harish might think of the projects he is taking up and there may be delay again in him taking up a new project.

Mr Bachchan is hitting the screens on the 15th of this month.

