Heroine Unhappy With Dating Rumors

Kriti Sanon has expressed her frustration over rumors linking her to UK businessman Kabir Bahia, who is ten years younger than her. The actress who made her debut in Telugu with the film 1 Nenokkadine has opened up on the speculations.

Kriti pointed out the negative impact these false reports have on her and her family, criticizing the spread of misinformation online.

“When you write false rumors on me, my family will also feel the pain along with me. People wrote that I am dating a guy ten years younger than me. No one cared to check the facts and it has become common in the recent times for some people to write whatever they feel. It is becoming very tough to explain to everyone that it is not true,” shared Kriti Sanon.

Kriti is very much unhappy with over these speculations on social media. She was last seen in the film Crew and will next be seen in Do Patti. She is also one of the producers of the film.

