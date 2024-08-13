NTR Wraps His Final Shot For Devara Part 1

NTR, who is working on the project Devara, dropped a crucial update that he wrapped up the shoot for the film’s first part. He called it a wonderful journey and is eager to showcase the world crafted by Kotarala Siva to the audience next month. The team recently began a new schedule where they shot the Ayudha Puja song, and NTR’s portions seem to have been completed successfully.

“Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September.” wrote NTR on his X profile.

NTR also shared a picture from the sets featuring him and director Koratala Siva, in the night shoot setup.

Saif Ali Khan makes his debut as an antagonist in the film while the film marks the debut of Jahnvi Kapoor as the female lead. The film’s first part will be released on September 27th, 2024.

Now that Devara’s first part is wrapped up, NTR might jump on to Prashanth Neel’s next film.

