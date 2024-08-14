Rana And Anirudh: Tequila Tycoons in the Making?

Tollywood heartthrob Rana Daggubati, currently busy with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyan’ and the OTT sensation ‘Rana Naidu Season 2,’ has taken a surprising career turn. He has teamed up with renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander and former UFC fighter Anthony Pettis for a new venture.

The unlikely trio sparked curiosity when Anthony Pettis shared a photo with Rana and Anirudh, hinting at a ‘global’ project. Fans were taken aback by this unexpected collaboration. It turns out the duo, along with another partner, Harsha Vadlamudi, have invested in a new tequila brand. Adding to the intrigue, Anthony Pettis’ post also hinted at a potential deal with Rana and Anirudh for his upcoming sports event.

Further fueling speculations, Rana and Anirudh were spotted in Mexico on August 12. While the exact nature of their collaboration remains a mystery, the buzz around this new venture has already created quite a stir. With no official statement from the trio yet, fans are eagerly awaiting more details about their exciting project.

Tags Anirudh Rana Daggubati

