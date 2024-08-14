Ante.. Vivek Athreya Ki Mass Pulse Telusu

Nani’s Saripodha Sanivaram is creating a lot of buzz in the film industry. The film unit launched the trailer yesterday which has opened a big debate on the directorial prowess of Vivek Athreya. The director made his debut with Mental Madilo and his last film was Ante Sundaraniki, starring Nani.

Vivek dealt with crime comedies and romantic dramas in his career so far, but for the first time, he went a step ahead to come up with a proper mass-action drama. The bold shift in style is the talk of the town currently. The trailer of Saripodha Sanivaram is in a serious tone with intense action sequences and the portrayal of a menacing villain by SJ Surya. It clearly shows that Vivek Athreya is experimenting with a more mainstream commercial format.

Nani also plays a role with dual shades and the team focused more on the story-telling and a gripping narrative in this intense yet character-driven drama. Many people criticized Vivek for Ante Sundaraniki and also doubted if he would be capable of dealing a mass drama. But, in order to avoid getting typecast, Vivek went ahead to show everyone what he is capable of.

If Saripodha Sanivaram becomes a hit, it could indeed open doors for Vivek to work with the A list stars in Telugu. Nani has given enough freedom and encouragement to Vivek and filled confidence in him.

DVV Danayya produced the film which will release on 29th of August.

Tags Saripodha Sanivaram

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯