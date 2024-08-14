Official Statement: NTR Injured & Recuperating

NTR is currently busy with the project Devara and last night, he officially confirmed that he wrapped up the shoot of the film’s first part. However, there have been rumors about him getting injured on the film’s sets. The speculation is going viral on social media and to contain unnecessary anxiety among the fans, the actor’s team released a statement.

“Mr NTR @tarak9999 sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilized with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury, Mr NTR completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks, and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime, we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided.” stated the actor’s official team.

Despite the injury, NTR went ahead to finish the shoot as per the schedule, as the release date is approaching.

Saif Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor are also a part of Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. The film’s first part will release on September 27th.

NTR

