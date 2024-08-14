Is He the New Face of Bigg Boss Tamil?

Vijay Sethupathi, the versatile actor who has seamlessly transitioned from antagonist to protagonist, is making waves in both Tamil and Telugu cinema. With back-to-back hits like ‘Uppenna’, ‘Master’ and now ‘Maharaja’, he has solidified his position as a leading actor. Amidst his rising stardom, rumors are rife that Sethupathi is set to take on a new challenge – hosting the popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil.

The show, previously hosted by the legendary Kamal Haasan, has recently announced that Haasan will be stepping down. This has left a void in the hosting position, sparking speculations about potential replacements. Vijay Sethupathi’s name has emerged as a strong contender for the coveted role.

Known for his impeccable comic timing and engaging screen presence, Sethupathi is undoubtedly a crowd-pleaser. If the rumors turn out to be true, his entry into the Bigg Boss house is sure to be a game-changer. Fans are eagerly anticipating the official announcement and are excited about the prospect of seeing Sethupathi in a new avatar.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy with multiple projects, including ‘Gandhi Talks’ and ‘Viduthalai Part 2’. His fans are eagerly awaiting his next on-screen appearance, whether it’s as a host or an actor.

