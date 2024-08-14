After Bunny, Tarak Tweets About ‘Aay’

Aay is one of the films geared up for a grand release at the box-office in Telugu states, during the Independence Day long weekend. The film will compete with Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan. However, the team is confident about scoring a hit. Starring Narne Nithiin of Mad fame in the lead role, the film is bankrolled by Geetha Arts 2.

“Have been seeing your enthusiasm about this film from the day it started till today @NarneNithiin…. Looking forward to watching it. Wishing you and the entire team of #AAYmovie all the best for tomorrow’s release!” wrote NTR on his social media profile. Heroes like Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam tej tweets in support of AAY.

Aay is hitting the screens on the 16th of this month, with the paid premieres taking place from tomorrow’s evening.

Directed by Kanchipally Anji Babum the film also features Ankith Koyya, Krishna Chaitanya, Nayan Sarika and others.

