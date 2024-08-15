Upasana: What Kind of Independence we are truly celebrating

Mega daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni, a prominent businesswoman and wife of global star Ram Charan, has used her platform to voice her concerns about women’s safety in India. On Independence Day, while the nation was celebrating its freedom, she expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident involving a female doctor in Kolkata.

In a heartfelt tweet, Upasana questioned the true meaning of independence when such heinous crimes continue to plague society. She emphasized the invaluable contributions of women to the nation’s healthcare system and vowed to intensify her efforts to empower more women through her initiatives.

The incident has sparked outrage across the country, with many celebrities and politicians joining Upasana in condemning the crime and demanding justice for the victim. As the nation grapples with this issue, it is imperative to create a safe and respectful environment for all women.

