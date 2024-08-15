Viral Pic: Pawan-Adya Selfie on Independence Day

In Kakinada, a touching father-daughter moment has captured the public’s heart, proving that no matter how high the stature, the bond between a father and his daughter remains universally profound.
Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, is no exception to this timeless truth. A father’s affection for his daughter is a sentiment that transcends celebrity status and societal roles, and Pawan Kalyan’s relationship with his daughter Adya is a testament to this. The public’s perception of their relationship was confirmed when they appeared together during the 78th Independence Day celebrations at the Kakinada Police Parade Ground.
