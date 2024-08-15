Sreeleela to Romance Kiara’s Husband?

Like a comet blazing across the cinematic sky, Sreeleela has captured the attention of both Tollywood and Bollywood. The young actress, with a meteoric rise, seems to be the darling of producers, but fell to flops in Tollywood recently. The latest buzz suggests that she might be sharing the screen with a Bollywood heavyweight – Kiara Advani’s husband, Sidharth Malhotra.

It’s almost as if Sreeleela has cast a spell on filmmakers, who are eager to include her in their projects, the upcoming film, ‘Mitti’, promises to be another feather in her cap, if reports turn out to be true.

Interestingly, this isn’t her first foray into Bollywood; she’s already on board for ‘Diler’ with Ibrahim Ali Khan. While her Bollywood journey is gaining momentum, Sreeleela hasn’t forgotten her Tollywood roots. She has her hands full with projects like Nithiin’s ‘Robin Hood’ and Ravi Teja’s upcoming film.

It seems the actress is determined to conquer both industries, one film at a time. At this rate, we wouldn’t be surprised if she ends up being the next big starlet either like a Samantha and Rashmika Mandanna or like a Kiara Advani who is doing films in all woods.

