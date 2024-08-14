Lockdown Love: Rana’s Unexpected Proposal

The wedding of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj during the pandemic was a surprise for many. The couple’s adorable picture where Miheeka said ‘yes’ melted hearts. Now, Rana has shared the heartwarming story of how they met.

During the lockdown, Rana, like many others, turned to the Houseparty App to connect with friends. It was here that he reconnected with Miheeka. Their friendship blossomed into something more, and within a week, Rana decided to propose. Miheeka was understandably shocked, thinking it might be a prank.

Their wedding that took place on August 8, 2020 was a low-key affair due to the pandemic, attended only by close family members. Rana’s candid revelation about their love story has captured the attention of fans, who are now eager to know more about this adorable couple.

Currently, Rana is busy with the second season of his web series ‘Rana Naidu’ and Rajinikanth’s upcoming film ‘Vettaiyan’.

Rana Daggubati Miheeka Bajaj

