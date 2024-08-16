Renu Desai Shares Story Behind Pawan – Aadhya Selfie

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh currently. He hoisted the flag today for the Independence Day celebrations, officially in the position at Kakinada. The special attraction at the event is Pawan’s daughter Aadhya.

Aadhya attended the event and she captured a selfie with her father. In the picture, Aadhya is seen standing behind Pawan while he sits on a chair on the dais. The picture is going viral on social media now.

Aadhya is the daughter of Pawan Kalyan and his divorced wife Renu Desai. Renu also opened up about this picture on social media.

“When Aadya asked me “can I go with Nana for independence day celebration?” I was so happy that she was getting to spend some time with her father and see how hectic the life of a person in a very important position is and she can understand and appreciate the work her Nana is doing for the people of AP,” wrote Renu Desai on Instagram.

Pawan Kalyan and his divorced wife, Renu Desai, have a daughter (Aadhya) and a son (Akira). He is currently married to Anna Lezhneva, and they have two children.

Tags Renu Desai

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯